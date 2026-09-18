Lake Orion dissolution proposal kept off November ballot amid legal challenges

LAKE ORION, Mich. — A petition to dissolve the Village of Lake Orion was signed by 15% of residents and approved by both the village and the township — but it will not appear on the November ballot.

Village Council President Pro Tem Stan Ford says he is not in favor of dissolving the village, but when a citizen's petition was brought forward, the council unanimously voted to push it through to the township, which approved it. The proposal then went to the Oakland County Elections Committee.

"It was to be reviewed by the elections committee, and then they had to determine whether it was going to be put on the ballot," Ford said.

Village Council member Michael Lamb — who had not responded to a request for comment — and Robert Reighard, who started the petitioning process, personally sued the Oakland County Election Commission in an attempt to ensure the proposal would appear on the ballot.

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"It muddied the waters. It made things confusing for sure," Ford said.

Joseph Rozell, director of Oakland County Elections and a named defendant in that lawsuit, says the litigation came before the commission had even met to discuss the proposal. A judge later ruled the proposal was ineligible to appear on the ballot.

Village Council member George Dandalides voted to push the dissolution proposal through but argued it was being presented too hastily and that the village needed time to meet with the township to discuss how a handoff would work.

"The path that we went down was a totally emotional path, a totally subjective path," Dandalides said. "By it not being on the ballot, maybe that gives us time to take a more strategic and objective look at it."

Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett calls village residents his residents and says the township has helped the village in the past and will continue to do so. Barnett says if the township and village do become one, he will work to ensure the downtown area keeps its character.

Lloyd Coe co-owns Ed's Broadway Gift and Costume in downtown Lake Orion and says his water and sewer bills have skyrocketed.

"Practically doubled," Coe said. "I mean it's really been crazy."

The rate increases are something some residents believe might be relieved if the village dissolves. Dandalides attributes the rate hikes to aging infrastructure that previous village administrations did not prepare funds for.

Coe says if the village dissolves, he wants to understand what it means for him — including how the township plans to handle village services like public works and policing — before he votes. He says that information was not available this time around.

"I want to see what are saving's are too," Coe said. "Are we going to save one thousand dollars, or are we going to save 50 dollars?"

If the village moves forward with dissolution proceedings, Ford says adjustments to the current village charter would be required — something he believes may be preventing the possibility from moving forward altogether.

"If it is to go forward, the best way would be for the village to change their charter," Ford said.

The proposal will not be on the November ballot, but could return in the future. Dandalides says for now he plans to focus on problems the village currently faces.

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