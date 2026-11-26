A Lake Orion restaurant housed in a former police station is turning Thanksgiving into a tradition of gratitude — donating meals to first responders and hosting a Lions watch party for the community.

For many of us, Thanksgiving is about food, football and family. But one Lake Orion restaurant is making room at the table for first responders, too.

On Thanksgiving Day, Sick Town Hall in Lake Orion is doing something special for first responders — and I'm here wearing Channel 7 blue, while they're wearing Lions blue.

Scott Taylor runs Sick Town Hall, where on holidays the whole family has made it a tradition to make the space — previously a police station — feel like a family-friendly spot.

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Lake Orion restaurant feeds first responders on Thanksgiving Day

"Happy Thanksgiving and Go Lions!" Taylor said.

For Taylor, that tradition means a lot.

"Oh, you're going to make me cry," Taylor said. "It means everything to me. Being able to give folks a community if they don't necessarily have one yet."

The Taylor family takes the proceeds from the day to donate meals to first responders — among the people who could use them most on the holidays.

"I'm so thankful for my family. I'm glad that we get to all work together," Evie Taylor said.

"Be a part of everyone else's special day as well," Jen Taylor said.

"We are huge supporters of first responders," Scott Taylor said.

"They are out there spending time away from their families," Jen Taylor said.

Orion Township Fire Department Battalion Chief Mitch Tarrance says having his team fed on the holiday brought them a lot of joy — and he's grateful that they all weren't disrupted by any calls and could eat together.

"It makes us feel like we're still loved," Tarrance said.

"They were thrilled and already digging into the turkey," Scott Taylor said.

"Took the guys a whole whopping 15 minutes to destroy it," Tarrance said. "We just can't appreciate him enough."

"I like to stand back and smell the roses and realize all of the people who put in effort to make our lives what they are today," Scott Taylor said.

Donna Enyart and Jerry Johnson support the feeding the first responder initiative — and are also huge Lions fans.

"Good, bad and indifferent we're here," Johnson said.

They're thankful the restaurant is having a watch party so they can be surrounded by a like-minded Lions community.

"Two 8-2 teams meeting together on Thanksgiving? Couldn't have painted a better picture," Johnson said.

Even if the Lions don't take the win, there's plenty to be thankful for.

"My daughter got married… I'm going to cry," Enyart said.

"Family's healthy, we're all here together," Johnson said.

On Thanksgiving Day, it's as fresh a reminder as this smoked turkey — that having people around can be quite profound.

"Feeling really grateful," Evie Taylor said.

"Happy Thanksgiving out there to everybody and go Lions," Johnson said.

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