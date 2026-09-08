ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. — Students at Lake Shore High School in St. Clair Shores are starting the new school year with a significant rule change: backpacks, large bags, and duffel bags are no longer allowed inside classrooms.

Under the new policy, students may still bring backpacks to school but must store them in their lockers during the school day. Small purses, clutches, and cross-body bags are still permitted inside classrooms, as long as they remain small.

See the full story from St. Clair Shores reporter Peter Maxwell in the video below

Lake Shore High School bans backpacks from classrooms in new safety policy for students

Lake Shore School District Superintendent Dr. Joseph DiPonio said the policy was created to promote safety and organization.

"This was necessary for matters of safety and for matters of organization inside the classroom," DiPonio said.

DiPonio said the district's goal is to reduce the risk of weapons and other potential hazards inside classrooms.

"We're looking for a safe orderly environment and trying to make sure that we're navigating these new territories in a kid friendly manner," DiPonio said.

Some parents expressed support for the change. David Parker, a Lake Shore High School parent, said the policy addresses a real concern.

"I think it's a good idea because you don't know what some of these kids are carrying in their backpacks," Parker said.

Fellow parent Victor Mccastle echoed that sentiment.

"The district has to do what they need to to keep the children safe," Mccastle said.

Not all families are without concerns, however. Decarla Hopson, whose daughter is a senior at Lake Shore High School, said she understands both sides of the debate.

"I did ask her what she was going to do with her bag when she got into the school," Hopson said.

Hopson said her daughter carries a lot with her and she worries about the logistics of getting between classes.

"She carries a lot of things in her bag. So I am concerned about her ability to get to her locker and to the next class timely and have everything she needs," Hopson said.

Students are also adjusting to the new expectations. Freshman Sofea Manevski said she sees both sides.

"I feel like that we should be allowed to have backpacks because it's easier to carry our stuff but I am not mad we can't have them," Manevski said.

Junior Neveah Demers said she is approaching the change with cautious optimism.

"I feel like it won't be too bad," Demers said.

Demers added that safety is ultimately what matters most to her.

"I mean I am kind of nervous but I feel like it's for the safety of other kids," Demers said.

The backpack ban is one of several changes at Lake Shore High School this year. The district has also implemented a phone-free school day, requiring students to keep cellular devices turned off or silenced and out of sight during school hours.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

