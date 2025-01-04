Landlord arrested after shooting tenant in leg, Dearborn Heights police say

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A landlord shot his tenant in the leg on Friday morning in Dearborn Heights, police said.

It happened around 10 a.m. on Arnold Street near Ann Arbor Trail.

According to police, there was an argument between the landlord, the tenant and the tenant’s two sons. The landlord grabbed a gun from his vehicle, there was a “wrestling match” and the landlord accidentally fired his gun, police said.

The tenant was shot in the leg.

The landlord called 911 and was arrested. He is expected to be arraigned on Saturday.

The tenant is in stable condition, police said.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately released.

