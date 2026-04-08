ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. — As the weather warms up and yards come back to life, homeowners and landscaping professionals are tackling seasonal chores like prepping flower beds and clearing winter debris.

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Landscaping professionals and homeowners share tips for tackling spring yard work and winter debris

For some, making lawns look their best is a lifelong passion. John Elrod, a service manager for The Guy, started his own landscaping business when he was 13. Now, 35 years later, he is still in the industry.

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"I started my own landscaping business when I was 13," Elrod said. "I get enjoyment when I complete my jobs, and they look better."

During the spring, landscaping crews prep flower beds for growth and rake out grassy areas, sometimes raking away dead grass from winter's snow plows to re-seed later. The biggest jobs during the springtime are pickups, including leaves, debris, sticks, and trash.

"So that the grass can get some more air and nutrients and so that it grows better," Elrod said. "If that makes your day easier and takes stuff off your plate, that’s me helping. I’m here to help you," Elrod said.

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85-year-old homeowner Paul Gigante has lived in his home for 36 years. A gardener for decades, he maintains a lawn full of chimes and straight lines using tools hanging in his garage.

"Perfectly level," Gigante said. "I really enjoy a well-kept home."

For those who do not want their world to revolve around lawn care, Gigante offers simple advice: Fertilizer is your friend.

Paul Lape, a homeowner who hired The Guy for landscaping services, believes a nice lawn adds value to the neighborhood.

"Makes it look good," Lape said.

Landscaping crews are available to help homeowners who might not be able to do the work themselves.

"You know when you bite off more than you can chew," Elrod said.

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