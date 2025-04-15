L'Anse Creuse superintendent discusses murder suspect attending school for months

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Parents of L'anse Creuse Public Schools demanded transparency and accountability at a school board meeting Monday night after they learned that a student, recently charged with murder but long a suspect, was able to walk the school halls for months.

The student, 16-year-old Ryan Sinegal, was initially taken into custody in June of 2024 for the murder of a 17-year-old that happened in February of 2024 on the border of Grosse Point Park and Detroit but was then released.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says at the time, they did not have enough evidence to keep him in custody. After further investigations, Sinegal was arrested on April 1 and charged as adult with murder and other felonies on April 2.

Parents were not notified until April 8.

Board Trustee Sandra Hernden says parents should have notified after the first arrest and the student, not allowed back on school grounds.

“Why are we not owning what’s going on," she asked at the Monday Committee of the Whole meeting. “We’re supposed to not just educate but protect our children, and I think we really failed."

Superintendent Keith Howell addressing the incident for the first time in person Monday night, reading a prepared statement that said in part,

"While there are legal limits and privacy restrictions on what we can share about a student, we can speak about the decisions that were made and how we are responding now.

In June 2024, police detained and question the student as a person of interest related to a criminal investigation. At that time, neither central office nor school staff were fully informed of the nature of the investigation, and the student was released without being charged with a crime. Given this, the student returned to school in the fall consistent with state law and our school policies.

Since learning of this situation on April 1, I've taken several immediate steps. I've initiated a full review of how this matter was handled - from the student's initial enrollment to how decisions were made as new information was available."

However, some parents and even some board members are not satisfied, saying they're just glad the suspect hadn't turned violent on school grounds.

“I feel lied to, I feel mislead, I honestly almost want to move," parent Melissa Lewandwski said.

Superintend Howell adds that the district is preparing to launch a district-wide safety audit survey for families, staff and students to strengthen the district's safety systems and procedures this month.

Sinegal is back in court Wednesday, April 16 for a Probable Cause Conference.

