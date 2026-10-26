Lansing woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Monroe County; alcohol suspected

A 25-year old Lansing woman was killed after a crash in Summerfield Township on Sunday.

Michigan State Police troopers responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Ida West Rd near Summerfield Rd around 2:37 a.m.

Investigators say a 40-year-old Monroe man driving a Ford Bronco rear-ended a Ford Escape driver by a 27-year old man from Tecumseh.

The woman was a passenger in the Escape and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers from the Bronco were released from the scene. The driver and additional passenger from the Escape were transported to Toledo Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is suspected of being a factor in the crash.

The Michigan State Police Monroe Post were assisted by the Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit, Summerfield Township Fire Department, Monroe Community Ambulance, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing by the MSP Monroe Post.

Witnesses or those with information should contact Trooper John Singstock at 734-242-3500.

