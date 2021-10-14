Largest Hispanic publishing company in Southeast Michigan continues to grow

(WXYZ) — The Latino Press has been a staple in metro Detroit for more than 28 years. Elias Gutierrez, founder of the largest Hispanic publishing company in Southeast Michigan, will tell you that a day work doesn't feel like work.

He stated, "What more we need (to) do? What more (do) the people need?"

"It's a passion what we do. It's a passion serving the community in this way," Gutierrez told 7 Action News.

The Latino Press is a free publication written in Spanish, was founded in March 1993 and is funded by advertisers.

The paper contains local news of importance to Latin Americans, as well as news from Mexico and other Latin American countries.

A separate directory created by the publisher works to connect residents with various resources, and it's updated annually.

"It's really important for our community. What happens to our community happens to me," Gutierrez said.

Keeping up with technology, he says a team is dedicated to online. However, Gutierrez there's a segment of the population that depends on a hard copy.

The longtime publisher has been recognized for his contributions to the community. With the help of sponsors, he's given even more to hundreds of families throughout the year with various community events.

"We're feeling bless we do this and we strong, still strong in what we do," he said.

Gutierrez says there's no plan to retire any time soon, and the need for the Latino Press isn't slowing down in the foreseeable future.