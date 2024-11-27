Last-minute shoppers hit stores before Thanksgiving Day

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The long line was consistent all day at The Honey Baked Ham Company off Woodward Avenue in Ferndale the day before Thanksgiving.

Tyrell General was in line to get a smoked turkey for his family.

"I called my sister immediately and I said you didn't tell me it was going to be this long of a line out here," General said. "I would have been came and got it if I had known."

"It's really long, but it's been going pretty fast," said Jewell, who was in line with her brother and mom to get an extra ham for the unhoused.

The shop was so busy that some without pre-orders ended up walking away empty handed.

The last-minute push sprawled into parking lots at grocery stores across metro Detroit.

"We got basically everything. We got turkey, stuffing, white beans, greens, everything that you would basically have for Thanksgiving dinner," said Julian Purifoy, who was with his dad Roy grabbing items from the Holiday Market.

Julian Purifoy was was in town from New York, so they grabbed already cooked items to save time for their busy day. They planned to visit Frankenmuth, the Detroit Zoo lights and see "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" at the Fox Theatre.

"It was crowded, lots of carts. It was lots of people going all over the place, but we love this area. The people that work here are very friendly and we got everything we needed," Julian Purifoy said.

At the the Holiday Market in Royal Oak, cranberries, turkey and stuffing were all in stock.

It was Susan Goethel Campbell's third and final store for the day.

"I'm on the very end of my shopping excursion that started yesterday," Campbell said. "I'm on my way to get pies after this."

Draython Savoi enjoys the holiday rush of the crowds and had no trouble grabbing last-minute ingredients for his tasty peach cobbler.

"I actually came here two days ago. I cheated and I talked to them about what they were going to have and they said come Tuesday or latest come Wednesday morning because by Wednesday afternoon, forget about it," Savoi said. "It was pretty easy. I kind of like crowds, so my wife always says I'm crazy. For Christmas, I like going Christmas Eve when it's crazy."

