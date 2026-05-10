Leak in 42-inch water main prompts state of emergency for Orion Township

ORION TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A leak in a massive 42-inch water main in Auburn Hills has prompted a state of emergency for Orion Township.

Officials say the leak, discovered on Thursday, has gotten progressively worse over the last few days.

If the main were to break, all of Orion Township would not have water for 2 days to potentially 2 weeks.

Great Lakes Water Authority crews are working around the clock at the site in Auburn Hills to prevent the break from happening.

Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett said he doesn't want residents to panic because contingencies are in place.

"There's a lot of set up we're doing in preparation for the worst case scenario."

WXYZ Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett

Barnett said the situation is stable but does want residents to stay alert and prepared.

"We've had lots of people asking us questions, should we stop using water now, no, use water as you normally would, don't use more."

Barnett added that the township declared a state of emergency as a precaution, but if a full break happens, it would help the township access critical county and state resources.

"We have everything lined up to provide them drinking water should that happen, but toilets won't flush. Businesses will be closed," Barnett said. "Our most vulnerable population will need to be moved from the nursing facilities that they're in now and assisted living facilities to communities that do have water."

Residents can sign up for alerts from CivicPlus by texting "ORION MI" to 38276 or visiting OrionTownship.org to stay informed.

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