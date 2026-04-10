Spring is the perfect time to reset your home, whether that means switching out winter clothes for lighter wear or making bikes and sports equipment more accessible in the garage.

Andrea Wolf, founder of Organize Detroit, shared her top tips for keeping spaces sparkling clean all season long. Wolf, whose business has more than 500,000 followers across social media platforms, said when it comes to the closet, the first step is to declutter and donate what you no longer wear or need.

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Learn expert spring cleaning tips to declutter your closet, kitchen and mudroom

"The closet is where you start your day and where you end your day," Wolf said. "So to me, there's also a money aspect to it. If somebody's space in their closet is organized, you save money because you know what you have."

To maximize space, she recommends using drawer dividers to create separation for multiple categories. For a cohesive look, clothes should always face the direction you are looking at them.

"And when you have a double hanging, the easiest, most reachable space should be what’s in season and is being worn the most," Wolf said.

She also noted that matching hangers keep clothing at the same level, making it easier to see options and put items away.

In the kitchen and pantry, Wolf said the first step is to throw away any stale or expired food.

"One of the areas is so prone to getting disorganized is the kitchen and the pantry," Wolf said. "Everybody has their hands in there, right?"

Taking individually wrapped items out of their bulky packaging helps you know exactly what you have.

"If you’re not taking an inventory, you’re overbuying, which creates disorganization and clutter," Wolf said.

For the mudroom, Wolf suggests moving bulky winter gear out of prime real estate and replacing it with items used most often during the spring.

"This is where you’re rushing out the door," Wolf said. "This is where you’re coming in and throwing stuff. So, this is an area where spring cleaning is so important. That means, decluttering, changing out all the winter stuff, really opening up that space.

Melissa Schiller, a client from Bloomfield Hills, said Wolf's tips have changed her family's life for the better.

"These have become habits over the years, and it makes it easy to not only find things but put things back," Schiller said. "And I feel like I’ve been able to teach the kids how to create systems in their own bedrooms."

Organize Detroit is launching an 11-day spring organizing challenge featuring quick, bite-sized videos to help people get started. More information can be found here.

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