Lee Plaza restoration in Detroit nears completion of first phase of construction

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — After sitting vacant for nearly three decades, one of Detroit’s historic landmarks is getting a new lease on life.

Crews are restoring Lee Plaza, the once-grand high-rise along West Grand Boulevard, and transforming the Art Deco building into 117 units of affordable housing for seniors.

As the first phase of construction nears completion, developers and community leaders say the project represents hope and resilience for the Northwest Goldberg neighborhood.

“This one is one for the record books,” said David Di Rita, principal of The Roxbury Group.

Lee Plaza restoration in Detroit nearing completion of first phase of construction

First opened as a luxury residential hotel in 1929, Lee Plaza has a long history along West Grand Boulevard. Di Rita said the building once stood as a symbol of Detroit’s ambitions.

“A building that I think represented the highest aspirations of Detroit 100 years ago,” Di Rita said.

But for nearly the last 30 years, developers say Lee Plaza sat empty and became a target for vandalism and theft.

“These buildings were built to last a thousand years but this one sure tested that theory,” Di Rita said.

Now, the building is getting a second chance.

7 News Detroit got an exclusive look inside Lee Plaza on Wednesday as crews continued work on its new apartments and common spaces, including the lobby and former ballroom.

“We were obligated to restore it to its original grandeur,” Di Rita said while showing the progress inside the building.

Developers are working to preserve the character of the historic property while preparing it for its new use.

Inside one of the new residential units, Di Rita pointed to another feature of the high-rise.

“Out here you can see the entire skyline of the city,” he said.

Restoration work is also underway in the building’s former ballroom, where developers are working to preserve its historic details.

“What the team is doing in here is exactly what was done in 1926,” Di Rita said.

Developers hope to receive a certificate of occupancy by the end of 2026, with residents expected to begin moving in during early 2027.

For Ryan Hertz, president and CEO of Lighthouse, a co-developer of the project and a local nonprofit that serves families in need, the redevelopment carries added significance.

“The folks we serve have seen threats to their basic needs coming in every direction and so it's incredibly meaningful for us to be a part of a story of hope and resilience,” Hertz said.

Community leaders in Northwest Goldberg also see the restoration of Lee Plaza as an opportunity to help revitalize the surrounding neighborhood while preserving an important piece of Detroit history.

Daniel Washington, founder of NW Goldberg Cares, said the building’s history makes its return to housing especially meaningful.

“As I jokingly tell people, it is one of the original Airbnbs of the world when you think about the people who lived here at one point and it's had an illustrious history in the affordable housing space. So we're just glad to see it brought back to a use that is not only going help people and change lives, but also uplift that history,” Washington said.

After decades of vacancy, Lee Plaza is now moving closer to welcoming residents once again.

