Legislation could make automated ticketing for speeding drivers a reality in Michigan

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan is considering a proposal to use automatic cameras in construction zones along highways.

More than 20 states currently use the technology, but some find controversial due to privacy and data concerns.

Here in Michigan, drivers say speed enforcement cameras on the highways could increase safety, but not all are sold on proposed benefits.

A bill aimed at targeting speeding on Michigan highways could soon lead to tickets being received by mail.

The proposal for automatic cameras in construction zones passed the State House, as records show an average of 14 worker deaths each year in our state.

Drivers in Plymouth shared their thoughts with us today.

“It’s a very slippery slope. It is, but you have a lot of speeders, everybody speeds in Michigan," said a local driver.

Another driver said, "to be able to monitor it that way keeps police off the roads, but it’s a lot safer."

Lawmakers say statistics from Maryland were part of their review process in Lansing with data showing an 80% decline in speeding within targeted areas.

"These are things that are going to make sure people get home at the end of the day, that should be a non-partisan issue that was reflected on the voting board,"

said State Rep. Matt Koleszar (D-Plymouth).

Under the 67-42 House vote, signs warning of cameras would be posted a mile in advance and tickets would only be issued for more than 10 over the limit.

The first three offenses would only result in a written warning, and data wouldn’t be shared with third parties.

"How is that information used and shared?” asked Nabih Ayad, a civil rights attorney.

Nonetheless, members of the civil rights community have expressed concerns involving data and areas where those cameras are installed.

"If you set it up in a highly populated African American community, you’ll obviously hit those African American communities,” said Ayad.

The Michigan Senate is expected to take up this proposal next week, but so far, no timeline on how soon a vote could happen or how soon it could go to the governor for her signature if passed.

