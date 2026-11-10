Lenox Township to weigh rezoning of 1,402 acres for light industrial project amid data center fears

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Lenox Township will hold a public hearing Monday to consider a request to rezone 1,402 acres for a project that developers aren't sharing many details about.

The application was submitted by the Lenox and Chesterfield Economic Development Alliance and includes signed authorizations from the property owners of more than 40 parcels.

The document does not mention a data center or any specific business as the intended end user for the rezoned parcels. The stated purpose for requesting rezoning is to facilitate "light industrial" development, specifically mentioning uses such as warehousing and other principal permitted activities under the Light Industrial zoning district.

A conceptual sketch plan attached shows a potential for 10 buildings across 2 million square feet, a total of 48 tax parcels with frontage on multiple roads: Gratiot Ave, 28 Mile Rd, 27 Mile Rd, 26 Mile Rd and I-94.

WXYZ Conceptual Development Plan submitted to Lenox Township with rezoning application.

It proposes a 100-foot landscape buffer or berm along the perimeter intended to provide screening and separation from neighboring properties and public rights-of-way, and it will cover approximately 163 acres. Where the site abuts residential uses, further measures such as a decorative screen wall and/or additional landscaped berms and greenbelts are suggested.

The plan also proposes an on-site electrical substation or switchyard and the utilization of water and sanitary sewer services.

7 News Detroit has received several emails from community members worried it could be the first step in a large-scale data center development.

Township Supervisor Anthony Reeder Jr. says the township is not aware of that, and regarding the proposed development, it has not received a formal site plan or development application identifying a specific project for the properties.

"Ultimately, the applicant would be in the best position to clarify its intentions for the properties," Reeder said. "It is important to emphasize that rezoning property and approving a development are two separate matters. Any future development would remain subject to the applicable review and approval requirements under the Township's ordinances."

The potential development of the properties may be discussed during the rezoning hearing.

