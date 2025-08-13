Owner of The Pantry honoring father's legacy after serving Clinton Township for nearly 50 years

CLINTON TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Pantry restaurant has been a Macomb County staple, serving families in Sterling Heights and Clinton Township for nearly five decades.

Watch Evan Sery's report in the video player below

Owner of the The Pantry looks to continue father's legacy after serving Clinton Township for nearly 50 years

From taking orders to taking feedback, Lori Moceri does just about everything in the restaurant her father founded back in 1978.

WXYZ Lori Moceri

“My dad always taught me that great food and great service will keep 'em coming back all the time," Lori told me.

Even in the worst of times, Moceri's customers have stayed local.

WXYZ

"Everybody works well together, they're very polite," said one customer.

WXYZ

“It's a homy atmosphere, just love it," said another customer.

Home and family are the pillars the Moceris have always stood on.

WXYZ

99-year-old Gerri Moceri, Lori's mom and Joe's wife, is proud of the family photos covering these walls, including that of her late husband.

WXYZ

“He always had a saying, 'you gotta love them where they’re at,'” Gerri recalled.

Gerri and Joe, married for 61 years, had seven children who helped make this place a true family business.

WXYZ

“My brother designed that Jack Flap, and now they’re all Jack Flap people," Lori said.

Lori's brother, Pete, designed the pantry's original logo, the Jack Flap. There are nine jackflaps in one: Joe, Gerri, and their seven children.

And Lori says it all starts right here in the kitchen, with some very secret recipes.

“We crack 75 eggs in most of our batter, so we have a mix that's patented," Lori said.

“It’s a secret recipe?" I asked.

“Oh yeah, I can’t tell you, (or else I) would have to kill you," she joked.

The killer batter is used in the super big, super popular apple pancake.

“We have the best of everything, our waitresses, they're all good.”

Employees Connie Plieth and Mary Bennett have been here since the location opened 16 years ago.

WXYZ

“I started out as a hostess, worked my way up to being a server, and now I'm a manager," Mary said. "It's a good job, great place to work for, like a family."

It's a tight-knit crew that is close to the 50-year milestone. I asked how they've been able to stay in business that long.

“I don't know, by the grace of God, everything my dad taught me and my older sister, who we also lost," Lori said.

