LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Lincoln Park Animal Shelter is making an urgent appeal to the community as the donation-based fund it relies on for for animals is running low.

Shelter leaders say the fund is critical to providing vaccinations, spay and neuter procedures, and other medical care for animals that come through their doors.

"We got a call that we are kind of out of money and we're heavily donation-based," said Jenna Schilk, manager of the Lincoln Park Animal Shelter.

WATCH 7 News Detroit reporter Tiarra Braddock's story in the media player below:

Lincoln Park Animal Shelter seeks donations as medical fund runs low

The shelter, located on Russell Avenue in Lincoln Park, takes in an estimated five to seven dogs each week. The city helps cover some operating costs but not everything.

"They pay for the dog food, they pay for the lights to stay on, things like that, but when it comes to the medical fund, that is all donation-based as of right now," Schilk said.

Kennedy Odell, the shelter's director, says the medical fund plays a vital role in preparing animals for adoption and ensuring they receive the care they need.

"This medical fund gives us the resources to make sure all of the animals we adopt out are up to date on vaccines, spayed and neutered," Odell said.

According to Odell, many of the animals arriving at the shelter have experienced neglect and require extensive care before they can be adopted.

"We see a lot of abuse and emaciation. We recently had a severe case of it," Odell said. "A lot of the animals are just so neglected that they require a little bit more care."

Without adequate funding, Odell says the shelter would struggle to provide spay and neuter services, something she says is essential to responsible animal adoption and population control.

"In the long run, we want to remain an ethical shelter," Odell said. "We want to make sure we're adopting out animals that are spayed and neutered and not contributing to the overpopulation of unwanted pets and backyard breeders."

Despite the financial challenges, Odell says the work remains rewarding and that every donation can make a difference.

"Seeing the state of some of the animals that come in here and being able to help rehabilitate them and get them loving and forever homes is very rewarding," she said.

The Lincoln Park Animal Shelter accepts cash and check donations. Their shelter is located at 500 Russell Ave.