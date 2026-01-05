Lincoln Park man shot by police after he allegedly charged at officers with box cutter

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 36-year-old Lincoln Park man was shot in the arm by police Sunday afternoon after he allegedly charged at officers while holding a box cutter in Allen Park.

No officers were injured.

The shooting occurred Saturday afternoon on Southfield Road near Dix Highway and was captured on cellphone video by witnesses driving by the scene.

According to Allen Park police, officers from both Allen Park and Lincoln Park responded to the Motor Lodge on Southfield Road for a suicidal subject.

Dispatch audio revealed the man was outside a 7 Brew location holding a box cutter to his throat.

"We're outside the 7 Brew, he's holding a box cutter to his throat," first responders said in dispatch audio.

Chloe Mannarino and her husband were driving down Southfield Road when they encountered the scene.

"We're coming up to Dix and we see cop cars straight across the way from one side of Southfield to the other," Mannarino said.

In Mannarino's cellphone video, an officer can be heard yelling "drop the knife" before shots were fired.

Police said officers deployed a taser on the man, but it had no effect. The man allegedly started walking aggressively towards officers and he was shot in the arm.

"It look like they were trying to deescalate the situation but he just kept charging at them and then that was it," Mannarino said.

Mannarino said she had never witnessed anything like the incident before.

"It still doesn't feel real really," Mannarino said.

Michigan State Police are leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.