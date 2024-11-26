Lincoln Park police officer shot in the leg, suspect in custody

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Lincoln Park police officer was shot on Tuesday afternoon, sources confirm to 7 News Detroit.

We're told the officer was shot in the leg. The officer was taken to the hospital.

Chopper 7 over scene where Lincoln Park police officer was shot

The suspect was also shot, sources tell us. The suspect is in custody and is being transported to the hospital.

It happened in the area of Outer Dr. between Fort St. and Jefferson.

