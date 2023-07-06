Lincoln Park woman finally receives tax refund after months

(WXYZ) — A Lincoln Park woman waited months for her state income tax refund to arrive in the mail. Once it started to take too long, she called 7 Action News to find out why.

Last Month, 7 Action News reported on a security measure connected to state income tax returns aimed at protecting Michiganders from identity theft, but one woman complained that the process was leaving her financially strapped. Weeks later, the local woman finally heard some good news.

“If you don't get this refund for six months, how will this impact you,” Alicia Smith asked the Lincoln Park woman.

“A lot. A lot,” Jane Dean replied.

7 Action News first spoke with Jane Dean of Lincoln Park in early June. She was worried about how she was going to afford to fix her car and pay other bills without her more than $900 state income tax refund.

“How frustrating has this been for you,” Alicia asked.

“It's been really frustrating and stressful,” Jane replied.

She received a letter from the Michigan Department of Treasury in April indicating that her income tax return was selected for review. She followed the instructions to verify her identity, mailed the requested documents to the state, and was still waiting for her refund.

“And I'm all for it, with all the fraud going on, but they said that it could take...up to 12 weeks. Well, that's three months. That's a hardship for me and for other people,” said Jane.

7 Action News contacted the State Department of Treasury and while a spokesperson could not talk about Jane Dean’s case specifically, he told 7 Action News that the state’s ID verification process has prevented $4.6 million in individual income tax refunds from being stolen by cybercriminals.

7 Action News also found out that taxpayers waiting for their refunds should contact the number provided by the state in the mail. They can also contact Michigan’s taxpayer advocate, either online or over the phone at (517) 646-4759. Jane Dean said she called both numbers.

“Have you finally received your state income tax refund,” Alicia Smith asked.

“Yes, we had. We had a big celebration at the mailbox,” said Jane.

Jane finally got her $986 refund check.

“Hallelujah. Thank you, Jesus. Yes. Yes. Relief,” said Jane

“The fact that you finally got this money, how will it help you,” Alicia Smith asked.

“It helped me catch up on some bills and be able to breathe for a minute,” she said. “And I'm sure other people as well who finally got through the red tape.

Jane Dean told 7 Action News that she applauds the process of trying to protect taxpayers from falling victim to cyber criminals, but she just wants the state to speed up the process.

“I can’t thank you guys enough,” said Jane.

