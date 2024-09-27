Lions fans finding alternative tailgates after cancellation of Eastern Market event

DETROIT (WXYZ) — With the partial closure of Eastern Market ahead of the Detroit Lions game on Monday night, crowds are expected to grow downtown.

Eastern Market is partially closed after two men were killed after a shooting at a tailgating event inside of Eastern Market’s Shed 6. Eastern Market canceled the tailgate for Monday. However, there are other ways to celebrate like the VIP Tailgate that's also held at Eastern Market.

"They're going to find somewhere to be, maybe at home, but they're going to find somewhere out here to party,” longtime Lion's fan Tyrell Brown said.

While Brown has to work, Natalie Lambert, who lives near Ford Field, is considering whether she'll join fans downtown.

“I think I’m excited for a weekday craziness," Lambert said. "I think on the weekends, it can kinda catch you off guard. I think I'm anxious to see the action and livelihood. I think the city deserves more commotion like that. It might be a little hectic, but I'm sure it's going to be all worth it in the end."

The Lions hype train is still going strong in Detroit. You can expect to feel all the Lions hype for the next home game.

"There's always been that spirit, but it’s certainly ramped up this season," Lambert said. "Just seeing the mass of people all in their Honolulu Blue just shuffling toward Ford Field."

Related video: Eastern Market shooter will not be charged, acted in self-defense, prosecutor says

Eastern Market shooter will not be charged, acted in self-defense, prosecutor says

Eastern Market is a popular downtown Detroit spot where hundreds of tailgaters like Marlene McFadden have planted themselves for years.

"Which is too bad," McFadden said. "I've been coming down here for 17 years."

Eastern Market made the decision to cancel the upcoming tailgate out of respect for the victims' families and to develop a new safety strategy with Detroit police.

Crowds will now shift outside the area, moving toward places downtown and away from businesses in Eastern Market like Vivio's that have always counted on the busier game days.

"It's unfortunate that they're making changes, but I understand it. But I want people to know we are open. we're running two shuttles to the game, we're going to be doing our normal football business," said David Zarkin, who works at Vivio's.

Detroit Police Cmdr. Matthew Fulgenz says since they are anticipating larger crowds downtown, people are probably going to see more officers in the area on Monday night.

"We're prepared. We'll have extra staffing downtown. It's a multi-layer approach to our crime strategy," Fulgenz said.

With officer inside Ford Field and out downtown in uniform and plain clothes, they are encouraging people to come.

"The downtown area is extremely safe. There's no need to mix alcohol with guns. We're here, we're here to support the community. Also be responsible with parking. Don't leave your firearms unattended," Fulgenz said.

Related video: Detroit Lions VIP Tailgate set to continue at Eastern Market; event at Shed 6 canceled

Detroit Lions VIP Tailgate set to continue at Eastern Market; event at Shed 6 canceled

There will be a lot of traffic, but DPD is confident it'll be a safe.

