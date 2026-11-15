Lions fans pack Detroit's Dakota Inn to cheer on Munich game thousands of miles away

Fans and more fans lined up Sunday morning outside the Dakota Inn on John R. in Detroit — all to watch the Lions play the New England Patriots thousands of miles away in Munich.

The Becharas family booked two tables to celebrate a few things, including a birthday. Nicholas Becharas led the group of about 30 people.

"We got about 30 people for my son's birthday party today," Becharas said. "He was born a Lions fan and would never miss a game, been a season ticket holder for 55 years."

Being part German added to the meaning of the day for Becharas, who told me he wished he could have made the trip overseas.

"Well, being as big a Lions fan, I wish I could have been there to see them actually in Munich today," Becharas said. "But knowing Patty and knowing the history of this place, I mean, it's the second best place you can watch it other than being on the field with them today."

He leaned into the celebration of his German roots for the occasion.

"A quarter German, but I'll ham it up for a day like today if we're playing in Munich," Becharas said.

The Dakota Inn has been serving up German food and beer since 1933. Sunday morning, the Lions gave everyone another excuse to gather.

For proud German Michiganders Jennifer Schneider and Dan Assenmecher, the day meant more than football.

"It's an incredible day to celebrate our heritage and it's an incredible day for Detroit," Schneider said. "So all around it's just a fabulous moment."

For some Metro Detroit families, celebrating Germany from home just wasn't enough. Danielle Nevill made the trip overseas for her first time in Germany.

"We're having a blast!" Nevill said. "We are gonna celebrate with a big win."

I also made the trip to Munich, where Lions fans filled the streets and the arena.

From Chesterfield, David Koski and his daughter Shelby arrived in Germany on Tuesday to join the crowd.

"Lots of Lions fans, lots of Lions gear, a lot of people talking about the game," Shelby Koski said.

David Koski said the fan presence was everywhere.

"There's a store of all Lions gear specific to Munich, and everywhere you go, people are saying, 'Oh Lions,'" David Koski said.

For fans making the journey, part of the fun was sharing the experience with the people of Munich, who were just as excited to host the NFL.

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