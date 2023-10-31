Lions fans pack downtown Detroit for Monday Night Football

DETROIT (WXYZ) — From tailgates to bars, downtown Detroit was packed with Lions fans — many drinking up the Lions Kool-Aid.

“Playoffs, baby! That's all I can say: playoffs,” season ticket holder Sharice Eden said ahead of the Lions hosting the Las Vegas Raiders.

With burgers on the Blackstone grill, Gary Eddy had his tailgate roaring. Their usual spot was already full hours before kickoff but on Monday night, anywhere downtown will do.

“The atmosphere is great. This is like no other city,” Eddy said. “Finally got a winning team to cheer for.”

Just a short walk from Ford Field at the bar Tin Roof, the party is on.

“I've been looking for a place to eat, but I'm just hungry for some kneecaps, baby. Let's go,” said Forrest McArthur, referencing a quote from Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

“The city is lit up,” fan Jenna Koppinger said. “Everybody is out. The support has been unreal.”

Normally, Tin Roof has one bar open on Mondays but on this Monday, there were five bars open, along with an outdoor tent and fans on every floor.

“It’s feast or famine down here as far as the bar and restaurants are concerned,” said Tin Roof bartender Anna Anderson, who has worked in downtown Detroit bars for roughly 20 years. “If the Lions are doing well, we’re doing well.”

Anderson says business on Lions game days this season has been about double what it used to be in previous season, as lions fans pour in before, during and even after the games.

“When we lose, people go home. They’re done, they’re done for the day,” Anderson said. “Now, people have too much fun and we have to send them home.”

Even during the game Monday night, the bar was still packed with fans watching on TV.

“Very electric, very happening,” said fan Michael Janisse, who was watching at Tin Roof. “Everybody’s all excited about the Monday night.”

As fans enjoyed the prime-time spotlight, businesses were riding the blue and silver wave, hoping it keeps going well into the postseason.

“We've been crazy before. Now, we're going to be even crazier,” Eddy said. “Just got to get to the playoffs.”

