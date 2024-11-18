Lions fans reacts to game against Jaguars

DOWNTOWN DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — It was a sea of Honolulu blue in downtown Detroit after the Lions and Jaguars game on Sunday.

“It’s okay to say go Lions now,” said Jason Roy. “Go Lions!

The Lions beat the Jaguars 52 to 6.

“This is incredible, I’m a season ticket holder, been a die hard Lions fan for 20 plus years and to see us play at this level like this was a perfect game, we had zero turnovers, perfect possessions every game,” said Amanda Smith.

Amanda Smith says she’s hopeful the lions will make it to the super bowl.

She’s already sent out invites to her Lions super bowl watch party.

“There’s no going back like I feel pretty confident,” said Smith.

Smith isn’t the only one making plans for the lions to be in the Super Bowl.

WXYZ Amanda Smith

One couple I spoke with say they’ve already booked their hotel in New Orleans where the super bowl will be held.

“We in it for the long haul, we can’t turn our backs on them now,” said Dequinte Washington.

I also caught up with two Lions fans who came from Toronto, Canada to watch the game.

“We love the Lions,” said Liza Legaspi of Toronto.

“They’re our first NFL franchise that we loved so since loving football, we’ve always been a Lions fan,” said Rachel Crooks of Toronto.

While some people have been attending Lions games for years, I spoke to one fan who attended her first game on Sunday.

“The environment , that’s what made the game, just being surrounded by so many people so exited for the city,” said Emme Doran. “That was the best part."