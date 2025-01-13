Lions playoff tickets up for grabs, hundreds visit bakery plus Amon-Ra St. Brown

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — With two Detroit Lions playoff tickets up for grabs at The Home Bakery, the freezing temperatures and bitter winds weren’t enough to keep fans from waiting in line for hours.

The excitement is building on the hype of the famous cake created by the Rochester bakery. It depicts Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's touchdown headstand celebration.

“Playoff tickets for the Lions! I’m so excited," Lions fan Cindy Maier shouted.

She was among the hundreds Lions fans who waited in line for a chance to win the tickets.

The rules are simple: Make a purchase at The Home Bakery, and you’re entered into the drawing for two tickets. The tickets are courtesy of St. Brown.

Wearing a new St. Brown vest, Oliva Miller said she and her mother made a special trip down from Lansing.

“It’s cold. I can barely feel my lips, can’t feel my toes. So hopefully, we make it inside," she explained.

Inside the bakery, in the front window is where people can see the touchdown headstand celebration cake.

The business's creation has made headlines worldwide.

Related video: Downtown Rochester sees boost in business thanks to St. Brown cake and Lions success

Downtown Rochester sees boost in business thanks to St. Brown cake and Lions success

“It’s been nonstop chaos. I mean, ordering after order. Just ordering online just to send their love. They don’t even live here. They said keep the order. Donate it. We just want to show you some love and congratulate you guys,” Mary Razook of The Home Bakery told 7 News Detroit.

When asked what he feels his chances of winning the tickets are, Lions fan Rob Morse said, “I’m cold, but I’m confident. Whether I win the tickets or not, it’s alright. As long as we win on Saturday.”

He added, “I initially thought that maybe he was coming in today."

Moments later, Morse was right. St. Brown appeared on the bakery's steps.

The Lions favorite told the crowd: “Thank you guys for supporting The Home Bakery. The cake that they made of me was absolutely insane, so I had to come check it out."

The crowd cheered.

St. Brown then took photos with a handful of fans out front before 7 News Detroit caught up with him on the excitement.

When asked how he feels about the crowd's reception, he said, "It’s awesome."

"I don’t know if (the bakery) thought what they were gonna do was gonna be this special, but I saw (the cake) and people loved it. I loved it. So, I had to come out here and check it out to see it up close and in person," St. Brown said. "But I like said, the energy is amazing out here. Best fans in the world. Can’t wait until the playoffs start.”

WXYZ Amon-Ra St. Brown outside the Home Bakery in Rochester as he and fans checked out a cake celebrating his touchdown headstand celebration. (Jan 13, 2025)

Lions fans Mindy Match said, “We’ve been here three hours waiting."

Morgan Match added, "Yeah, and it was totally worth it. Totally worth it, and this is going to be a Super Bowl year. So. It’s history.”

The contest runs through Jan. 16, and the store said qualifying purchases must be made in person.