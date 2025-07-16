Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown to be featured on boxes of Honey Nut Cheerios

MINNEAPOLIS (WXYZ) — Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of three Pro Bowl wide receivers to be featured on a cereal box ahead of training camp, with the Lions pass catcher showcased on the front of limited edition Honey Nut Cheerios.

General Mills

On the box, St. Brown is wearing a cereal-themed jersey while doing his signature Handstand celebration, which St. Brown first unveiled when scoring a touchdown in a win against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field last season.

General Mills isn't the first company to feature St. Brown's celebration on their product, with The Home Bakery in Downtown Rochester showcasing St. Brown's celebration in a cake this past winter.

Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase round out the trio of receivers featured. All three wide receivers will also be featured on a special edition of Reese's Puffs, which will be available for purchase on Walmart.com starting on September 4.

The St. Brown Honey Nut Cheerios boxes will be available at grocery stores nationwide in August for $3.50.