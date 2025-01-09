Downtown Rochester sees boost in business thanks to St. Brown cake and Lions success

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — It’s a small metro Detroit city known this time of year for its Christmas lights but right now, it's getting national attention for something else.

For days, there's been a nonstop flow of people out in front of The Home Bakery on Main Street.

Countless Detroit Lions fans have been posing for pictures in front of a giant cake showing wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in his now-famous touchdown celebration handstand.

“It was insanity," The Home Bakery owner Heather Tocco said. “It's been surreal, actually.”

Tocco is the cake’s creator. Since putting the cake on display on Friday, her phone has been ringing off the hook and her front window is now constantly filled with curious fans.

“Have you had more people coming into the shop?" I asked Tocco.

“Oh leaps and bounds, leaps and bounds. I would say our business is up 50% compared to what it would be this time of year," Tocco said. "Because of this cake."

Kristi Trevarrow with Rochester’s Downtown Development Authority says thanks to the cake, the Big, Bright Light Show set to turn off next weekend is now staying on through the Super Bowl. Store windows will also be decorated for the Lions, with 400 Lions decals now on the way. The red Christmas lights that once draped the front of bakery were swapped out for Lions blue and white.

“We have had visitors nonstop coming to town,” Trevarrow said. "They stick their photos in front of the cake and then they go into a store, they go into a restaurant. So, it’s absolutely having an economic impact.”

That impact is being felt directly next door at Red Knapp’s. Right now is supposed to be start of slow season, but inside is anything but.

"No, definitely not. Not with the cake up and the lights downtown. It's been busier than normal,” server Liliana Knapp said. "We certainly weren't ready for the flow we were going to get from the cake.”

The cake has even gotten the attention of St. Brown himself, who announced on his "St Brown Podcast" that he’ll raffle off two playoff tickets to customers who visit the bakery next week. He also plans to make a visit himself, and Tocco is feeling all the love.

“A handshake, a photo is all I could have possibly hoped for," Tocco said of St. Brown's response. "But this? My heart is full. That's all I gotta say.”

In order to be eligible to win the tickets, customers have to show up to The Home Bakery to buy an item in person between Jan. 13 and Jan. 16. They’ll receive a code on their receipt, which they can use to enter the drawing for St. Brown's two playoff tickets to the divisional round. St Brown says the drawing will happen on Jan. 17.