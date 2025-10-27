List: Food resources in metro Detroit as pause in SNAP funding expected

(WXYZ) — Amid the federal government shutdown, the U.S. Department of Agriculture posted a notice saying federal food aid will not go out on Nov. 1.

The USDA also said it will not use any of the more than $5 billion in emergency funding it maintains to provide food assistance to needy families during the government shutdown, nor will it reimburse states that try to provide such benefits themselves, according to an agency memo obtained by Scripps News on Friday.

The State of Michigan ordered a pause on SNAP benefits, which will affect 13% of households in the state, approximately 1.4 million people.

Watch below: Mom's Facebook post sparks grassroots food assistance effort for SNAP families

Watch below: Michigan pauses SNAP benefits due to federal shutdown, affecting 1.4 million residents

There are still many places throughout metro Detroit for those who are in need of food assistance.

Below you'll find different resources in metro Detroit for food.

State of Michigan Food Assistance

https://www.michigan.gov/mdhhs/assistance-programs/food

The State of Michigan has this full page at the link above with detailed information about food assistance in the state. It includes applications, eligibility, different forms and other payment options.

Gleaners Community Food Bank

https://www.gcfb.org/

866-453-2637

Gleaners works with organizations around metro Detroit to provide food to nearly 400 partner soup kitchens, food patnries, shelters, schools and other agencies. They also offer direct service drive-up grocery distributions across the metro area.

Forgotten Harvest

https://www.forgottenharvest.org/

Forgotten Harvest delivers 144,000 pounds of surplus food per day to local charities, helping organizations get food in the hands of those who need it. It also has a mobile pantry program to help get nutrition foods to food-insecure residents in high-poverty, under-served metro Detroit neighborhoods.

United Way for Southeastern Michigan

https://unitedwaysem.org/get-help/community-resources/

United Way as a Feeding Eating and Succeeding Together (FEAST) program that teaches adults how to provide the structure and leadership children need to grow into healthy eaters. It also provides summer meals for children, breakfast initiatives and more.

Great Start Detroit food bank list

https://www.greatstart.org/food

Great Start has a list of food banks throughout metro Detroit where you can find food help close to home, as well as other help for different problems.

Capuchin Soup Kitchen

https://www.cskdetroit.org/en/

Feeding bodies. Nourishing spirits. Strengthening communities. Inspired by St. Francis of Assisi, we tend to people’s basic needs, especially the need for food. We also strive to stimulate minds, nourish spirits, and address root causes of social injustice.

Food Bank of Eastern Michigan

https://www.fbem.org

Detroit Friendship House

https://www.detroitfriendshiphouse.org/

Hospitality House Food Pantry

https://www.hhfp.org/

