List: Hundreds of schools closed Thursday as ice storm expected for metro Detroit

Hundreds of schools across metro Detroit will be closed on Thursday due to an ice storm that's expected to move in overnight.

Snow, sleet and freezing rain tonight

A winter weather advisory is set to go into effect Wednesday night for some metro Detroit counties. Another advisory goes into effect in other parts of the area at midnight.

Snow, sleet and freezing rain are expected, creating conditions. The advisories are set to end at 9 a.m. on Thursday.