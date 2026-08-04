EASTPOINTE, Mich. — As families across metro Detroit prepare for back-to-school season, a grassroots effort is working to make sure no child starts the year without the basics.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's report below

Little Free Closets network seeks school supplies as metro Detroit back-to-school season approaches

More than 26 "Little Free Closets" — stocked with food, clothing and emergency supplies — have been serving neighborhoods across the area. Organizers say the biggest need right now is school supplies.

Sarah Bedigian started the Little Free Closets trend and runs the main location out of her home at 22336 Haynes Avenue in Eastpoint.

"This is definitely a full time job," Bedigian said.

The closets operate on a simple motto: take what you need and share what you can.

"I understand what it means to be hungry and if there's a need that you can meet, you should be meeting it," Bedigian said.

Inside the bins, community members can find toiletries, clothing, pasta, canned goods and a folder full of resources — including emergency contacts for food and shelter.

"If they're taking advantage of it, I am just glad that the need can be met," Bedigian said.

With the school year approaching, Bedigian is asking the community to donate pencils, paper and other academic supplies to help fill the closets beyond their typical inventory.

"Just for any kid in need… so any school supplies," Bedigian said. "It gets used, quickly."

Gratitude from those who use the closets is often expressed through handwritten notes left behind — something Bedigian says reflects the spirit of the community effort she has built into a neighborhood tradition across 26 metro Detroit locations.

"I love you, they're the best. Everyone is capable of helping even the tiniest bit, and it goes so much farther than people think," Bedigian said.

Those interested in donating or learning more can visit their facebook page.

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