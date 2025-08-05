Little Ghost fast-casual burger restaurant now open in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you're looking to grab a burger in Ferndale, Little Ghost has you covered.

Four Man Ladder Hospitality — the same company that owns Detroit's Grey Ghost, Second Best and Basan, is introducing Little Ghost, now open at 22305 Woodward Avenue in Ferndale. The name of the new concept was announced in April.

At Little Ghost, you can buy the popular burgers served at Grey Ghost, a Nashville chicken sandwich, a Quinoa burger, an all-beef hot dog, and a bag of cinnamon sugar donuts. You can also buy chicken tenders, fries and hot dogs.

Little Ghost is now open 7 days a week serving lunch and dinner: Sunday - Thursday 11 a.m. to 10PM, and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

You can order Little Ghost online at this link.