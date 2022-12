(WXYZ) — The winter storm has officially arrived in metro Detroit, with snow beginning overnight and temperatures dropping quickly into the teens and the single-digits.

Snow will continue throughout the day with several inches expected, and that means roads are covered throughout metro Detroit.

Crews likely won't be able to start clearing roads until the storm leaves, so be careful out there.

