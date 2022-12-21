LIVE BLOG: Winter Storm Watch issued for SE Michigan starting Thursday evening

(WXYZ) — A powerful winter storm is expected to slam metro Detroit for the holidays and likely disrupt travel plans with high winds, dangerous wind chills and heavy snow.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for our area starting Thursday evening through Saturday.

As updates come in, we've created a live blog below on what we know as we prepare for the system.

As a precaution, make sure to take the steps to protect your pipes ahead of the plummeting temps. Click here for tips.

WEDNESDAY 9:27 A.M.

The Michigan Humane Society is reminding people to keep pets safe indoors during the storm.

Here are their recommendations on how to keep your furry friends healthy:

Bring pets indoors to a climate-controlled space

Limit time outdoors to bathroom breaks and provide sweaters or coats, removing them once back indoors



Make sure they have access to clean water that is not frozen



If you are using a dog house, make sure it meets standards set by the state of Michigan for appropriate shelter

If you do see an animal that's been left outside without proper food, water or shelter, you can call Michigan Humane at 313-872-3401 in Detroit, Hamtramck or Highland Park. If outside those areas, call your local animal control or police department.

WEDNESDAY 9:24 A.M.

Michigan State Police is advising Michiganders to prepare for the upcoming severe weather. They advise having a supply of items at home, at work, and in family vehicles ready in advance for use during a power outage or if you get stranded.

Here's what they recommend:

Develop a 72-hour emergency supply kit that includes essential items like a three-day supply of food and water, a battery-powered or hand-crank weather radio, blankets, flashlights with extra batteries and emergency contact information.



Know the difference: a Winter Storm Watch means a winter storm is possible in your area; a Winter Storm Warning means a winter storm is occurring or will soon occur in your area.



Identify a safe alternative heat source and supply of fuel in the event of a power outage.



Listen to the radio and TV for weather reports and emergency information.



Stay inside during winter storms. If you must go outside, wear several layers of lightweight clothing, a hat and gloves to prevent loss of body heat. Cover your mouth to protect your lungs.



For those requiring oxygen, ensure you have a backup power source in case of long-term power outages.



Here's what they recommend when it comes to your vehicle:



Carry an emergency supply kit in your vehicle with essential items such as salt, sand, a shovel, food and blankets.



Ensure your car has the proper mix of antifreeze and water in the cooling system and that windshield washing fluid is topped off.



Keep tires at the car manufacturer’s recommended pressure and routinely check tire pressure during cold weather.



Keep the fuel tank near full to prevent freezing of the fuel line.



When traveling, let someone know your destination, route and expected arrival time



WEDNESDAY 9:10 A.M.

A Winter Storm Watch was issued overnight for Southeastern Michigan starting Thursday evening through Saturday evening.

Here's what we know about the storm timeline:

Thursday brings a chance of a mix of snow and rain through midday. Then it will likely rain through 3 a.m. to 4 a.m.

On Friday, expect widespread travel disruptions.

We anticipate there will be a quick drop in temps from the 30s to the teens, making the rain turn to snow between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Roads could quickly become icy, especially after 6 a.m.

WXYZ

The snowfall that's expected to move in Friday throughout the day and night will have the heaviest amounts toward the west and north of Detroit. We're predicting about 4 inches to 6 inches widespread. It will be enough to shovel, but it's not the primary issue with this storm.

WXYZ

Friday evening, temperatures are expected to drop in the 7- to 12- degree range with blowing and drifting snow, meaning roads will stay snow covered and slippery.

The bigger story: the winds!

There's a high likelihood of high winds reaching 50+ mph across the Great Lakes region. This could lead to power outages, which is always a bad situation in the winter. These winds may also lead to the storm reaching blizzard levels. When we hear the word "blizzard," we may picture a lot of snow, but the term refers to gusty winds and low visibilities while snow is falling as opposed to the amount of snow.

WXYZ

SATURDAY AND BEYOND

The winds appear to stay strong all the way through Saturday, according to models.

Arctic air will follow closely behind this storm with sub-zero wind chills and actual temps in the teens and single digits. This will set us up for the coldest Christmas in over 20 years, possibly longer.

Mike Taylor Here's the Scoop

Stay with the 7 Action News team throughout the week as we track this developing storm closely.

