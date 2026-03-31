Live Tuesday: Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield to deliver 1st State of the City address

(WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield will deliver her first State of the City address on Tuesday night, nearly three months after she was inaugurated as the first female mayor.

The address will take place at Mumford High School, and the mayor's office said it will reflect on "Detroit's remarkable transformation and the road ahead."

WXYZ will live stream the State of the City address here and on all of our social media channels.

"The State of the City address gives Detroiters a chance to hear directly from Mayor Sheffield about the policies and programs shaping their neighborhoods and daily lives. From lowering the cost of living and expanding homeownership to investing in families and improving City services, the address outlines how the administration’s priorities are working to make Detroit a more affordable, safer, and more opportunity-filled city for residents," the mayor's office said.

Watch below: What Detroiters want to hear during Mayor Mary Sheffield's first State of the City address