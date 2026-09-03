DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Art on the Avenue is returning to Detroit's Livernois corridor this Saturday after a hiatus, celebrating the stretch of galleries and creatives that have made the Avenue of Fashion a hub for arts and culture.

The free event runs from noon to 7 p.m. along Livernois between Clarita Avenue and 8 Mile Road. Attendees can expect art exhibitions, showcases, entertainment, and activities — with many pieces made in Detroit.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' full report in the video player below:

Livernois Art on the Avenue returns to Detroit's Avenue of Fashion this Saturday

Livernois between 7 Mile and 8 Mile has long been known as the Avenue of Fashion, but gallery owners say the corridor has grown into much more.

"I like to call it the Avenue of Passion," said Felle, owner of Felle Gallery.

Garnette Archer, owner of Jo's Gallery, has watched that transformation unfold over decades.

"Basically, in 1996 there was two or three people here that had any form of art," Archer said. "Now you're visiting today five different galleries that all carry art focused on African Americans, Africans, and all different nationalities and races."

For gallery owners, the event is a chance to put that growth on full display.

"It's our time to showcase exactly what we do here on the avenue," said Kay Willingham, owner of Art in Motion.

Felle said the event carries deeper meaning for the artists and galleries along the corridor.

"It's an opportunity for us to display Black art the way it should be displayed," Felle said.

Organizers say the event is open to everyone — whether they are longtime art enthusiasts or complete newcomers.

"Even if you don't know anything about art and you're curious, you're welcome to come by. We'll give you a conversation, and we're going to embrace you and make art comfortable for you," said James McKissic, owner of Mac Galleries.

Organizers are also encouraging visitors to explore nearby shops and restaurants while they are in the area.

"It's a really good stretch of opportunity to just explore the avenue, and see what's here," Archer said.

Art on the Avenue is part of Month of Design, a citywide initiative featuring events highlighting art and creativity throughout Detroit all September long.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

