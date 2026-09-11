A Livonia homeowner says he's been waiting for a DTE Energy repair to his yard for months following a major storm in May.

Dave Pietrowski said a tree in his yard fell during the storm, starting the issue.

"There was a matching tree right here and what happened was the tree fell down hit the DTE line, brought down some hot wires and it was a complete mess," Pietrowski said.

Watch 7 News Detroit reporter Christina Ford's story in the video below:

Livonia homeowner gets resolution from DTE months after storm damage

The fire department and DTE crews responded to address the hot wires. DTE also tied a rope to Pietrowski's large pine tree to stabilize a nearby utility pole, a temporary fix that remained in place for months.

"We're going on the second week in September and unfortunately, we're still tied up and we've got a pole that is coming out of the ground," Pietrowski said.

Pietrowski said the pole had become a safety concern for him.

"It's leaning approximately about four feet now and as you can see the gap down there, it's basically — it's basically an accident waiting to happen," Pietrowski said.

The situation also caused ongoing stress.

"The anxiety level definitely goes up when the wind starts blowing," Pietrowski said.

Pietrowski said he filled out a survey after the storm and contacted a DTE employee he believed could resolve the issue, but the problem went unresolved. He eventually reached out to 7 News Detroit.

"I would really just like it fixed to get my mind off of it," Pietrowski said.

WXYZ

Dave Pietrowski

After 7 News Detroit reached out to DTE on Thursday, the company said it was sending someone to the home that evening. Pietrowski confirmed crews arrived that night and returned Friday to finish the job.

"I feel very good about it. I'm actually, I'm — number one, I'm happy that they got it completely finished in a day after we did the story, but I'm really excited about the landscaping because they're going to be fixing those big divets in my grass," Pietrowski said.

In a statement, DTE said:

"Following a spring storm, DTE crews were dispatched to make the area safe by temporarily securing an electric pole. We sincerely apologize that the planned follow-up work was not completed as expected. We have addressed the issue and encourage customers to always contact us if they have concerns so we can address them as quickly and safely as possible."

Pietrowski said he appreciates the peace of mind.

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