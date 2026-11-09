Livonia man accused of attempting break-ins in white painter's suit and mask sentenced to probation

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Livonia man accused of attempting to break into homes in his neighborhood while wearing a white painter's suit and mask has been sentenced to probation.

Manuel Bardakjian, 40, was sentenced to 36 months of probation for felonious assault on Friday.

The judge ordered that he must undergo a mental health evaluation with follow-up treatment, forfeit his weapons, and have no contact with the victims.

Watch Darren Cunningham's previous report below:

Suspected paint-suit prowler faces judge

A felony firearm charge and an assault charge were dismissed as a result of a plea agreement in October.

An investigation by the Livonia Police Department led to his arrest on June 6 in connection with two attempted home invasion incidents involving a 31-year-old woman, a 33-year-old man, and a 77-year-old man.

Previous report: Livonia police search for man who attempted break-in and assaulted homeowner

Livonia police search for man who attempted break-in and assaulted homeowner

Prosecutors say on May 13, Bardakjian was wearing a white hazmat or painter's suit when he forced entry into the yard of the 31-year-old victim and attempted to force entry into the victim's residence. When the victim confronted him, he allegedly physically assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene.

Previous report: Livonia community on edge after second break-in attempt by man in white painter suit

Livonia community on edge after second break-in attempt by man in white painter suit

Another incident happened May 14. Prosecutors say the 77-year-old victim was in his backyard when the defendant allegedly forced entry into the victim's yard while wearing the suit and pointed a firearm at him. The victim was able to escape and ran across the street to the home of the 33-year-old victim. Bardakjian then allegedly threatened to shoot both victims before fleeing the scene.

During court proceedings, Bardakjian's defense attorney, Drew Norton, told the judge his client got in a car accident last year and hasn't been himself since then.