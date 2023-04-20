Livonia neighborhoods on high alert following a string of wheel and tire thefts Wednesday

LIVONIA, MI (WXYZ) — Neighborhoods in Livonia are on high alert after police say they received more than 12 reports of tire and wheel thefts early Wednesday morning.

A majority of the wheel thefts happened in the area of 5 Mile between Newburgh and Levan, police say.

According to a neighbor the thefts happened at around 2:30 a.m. Resident camera footage shows the Uhaul box truck that's been prowling neighborhoods taking wheels and tires driving on the streets.

"This is, you know, really difficult for a lot of different people. Imagine trying to go to work in the morning and you have no tires," tire theft victim Carol Evans said.

Evans and her husband noticed that their wheels and tires were missing on Wednesday morning.

"And I go, we don't have any tires. So we just had no idea. And so, I do Nextdoor, the app, and started seeing other people in our subdivision," Evans said.

Evans lives on Huff Street and says hers and several other vehicles were left up on bricks.

"We filed a police report, called our insurance. We have a deductible and we'll go from there. I am sure they will have to tow it away to get tires," Evans said.

Police say 10 other people have come forward saying their tires were stolen bringing the total to 12.

Evans has a message for the people responsible for leaving her and others stranded and wants the people responsible caught.

"You should be ashamed of yourself," she said.