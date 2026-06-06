Livonia police arrest suspect in two attempted home-invasions

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Livonia police have arrested the suspect behind two attempted home invasions in the Laurel Park neighborhood.

Police announced the arrest on June 6 after investigators identified and located the person who had been seen wearing a white protective-style jumpsuit attempting to enter two homes.

Formal charges are pending from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

The 2 break-in attempts occurred less than a mile apart. The first was reported on May 13, 2026, and a second related incident followed on May 14, 2026. During the investigation, a neighbor told police the suspect dropped his white paint suit in their trash can, where officers recovered it as evidence.

Victoria Williams says she was at her home off Newburgh Road on the morning of May 13 when she saw the man walking around her house wearing white coveralls, a mask, and a ball cap. She went outside to confront him and called 911.

"I said what are you doing? Like can I help you? He had a mask on and I couldn't really understand him, something about checking something," Williams said.

As Williams stayed on the phone with 911, she and the man got into a physical struggle.

"He was trying to get out of our fence and I'm standing there with 911 and he grabs me by the neck of my shirt and started pushing me backwards and I'm yelling 911 like on the phone, like just send help. I need help, he has his hand on me," Williams said.

The man eventually let go of Williams and ran down the street.

"He pushed me toward the side of my neighbors house," Williams said.

The homeowners shared Ring doorbell video showing the man outside the home, peering into windows and sliding open a door. After Williams posted the video on social media, people commented that they had seen the man jump over her fence.

Williams says the experience shook her sense of security.

"No, not at all, I've always felt safe here and now I don't," Williams said.

Her mother, Kim Williams, says she is grateful her daughter is OK.

"Heart-wrenching to get a call, I'm in Dearborn now working and she said you need to get home now, someone tried to break into the house," Kim Williams said.

Victoria Williams urged neighbors to stay alert and report anything suspicious.

"Even if something looks out of place and you don't know, call the cops, someone said we saw him attempt before it happened, you could've called the cops and they could've responded before I got home," Williams said.

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