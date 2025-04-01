Livonia residents hold out hope to save community garden from planned city upgrades

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents in Livonia are heartbroken over plans to upgrade Greenmead Historical Park. Why? Well, the three-acre community garden is at the center of it all.

In 2021, the city began the planning process for upgrades to the park. The drawings in a master plan show that roughly half of the garden will be replaced with a pavilion.

But residents are upset with the vast reduction in the garden because not only do these residents use the garden to feed their families, a large portion of the produce grown in the community garden is donated to a local food bank to help feed those who need it.

"I have three lots. And I grow vegetables for myself and my wife and my three kids and their families," community gardener Kevin Shonce said. "We save a tremendous amount of money because of that."

"What they can't eat or can't take home or don't want to take home, they leave on the tables, and it's well-known in the area that whatever's on the table, help yourself," Garden Supervisor and community gardener Richard Strzalkowski said.

The city of Livonia released the following statement:

The Community Gardens are a vital part of the Greenmead Historical Park and will continue to be far into the future. Starting in 2021, the City undertook a master planning process for Greenmead to create a unified vision for the park that would draw more users, highlight the historical amenities, and make a central gathering space to unite the many diverse and wonderful aspects of the site. The master plan considered focus group input and surveys from the community and park users. From this input, a final plan was presented and approved by the Historic Preservation Commission, Historical Commission, Parks and Recreation Commission, and City Council.

But residents told me they haven't been given a hard date on when the garden will be seeing the construction. So until then, they told me they are remaining hopeful that the plans could change.

