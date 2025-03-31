Livonia sounds the alarm on outdated fire stations that pose health risks to first responders

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Improper facilities for women, carcinogen contamination and garages too small for engines are only a few of the issues on the ever-growing list of needed updates to Livonia’s five firehouses.

A ballot proposal is looking to change this.

A lot of these issues are factors that were never considered in the 1960s when the fire houses were built. Now, Chief Robert Jennison is hoping to change that.

First order of business: the garages. The garages were an appropriate size for trucks back in the 60s, but thanks to technology, the trucks are barely squeezing in.

Second order of business: cancer-causing fumes. Currently, there is no proper place to store turnout gear with a small garage.

"Having our gear stored out here in the bay, while it's the best that we can do right now, having it exposed to UV lighting, light from the outside, sunlight degrades the material faster," the chief explained.

Material degradation isn't the only concern. Improper ventilation in the space where the uniforms are stored is also top-of-mind. This is because when the equipment is off-gassing — meaning releasing cancer-causing fumes collected in the gear during calls — the fumes linger in the garage and further expose crews to those carcinogens they picked up while putting out fires.

A close third: the showers and locker rooms.

"They get back from a fire or they get back from a medical call and that could be blood-born pathogens, that could be carcinogens from a fire and they have to undress out here. And then, they're going to walk in to get to their showers and their lockers and contaminate the hallways and the bedrooms and even the eating areas as they're getting there," the chief said.

Web extra: Livonia fire department employee talks about outdated fire stations

Web extra: Livonia fire department employee talks about outdated fire stations

Their final concern on their list of most important issues to address: no women's spaces.

Women firefighters were certainly a thing of the future in the 60s, meaning there are no women's locker rooms, showers or bathrooms in any of the fire houses.

Administration has been able to put a band-aid on this issue by installing unisex bathrooms in each fire house but, it can only be used by one woman at a time, meaning they have to wait in line while contaminated with blood-born pathogens or carcinogens in order to shower.

Related video: Novi residents to vote on $120M proposal that includes new headquarters for police and fire

Novi residents to vote on $120M proposal that includes new police, fire headquarters

Major upgrades to all five Livonia fire houses are going before city council for approval on April 2. These upgrades are expected to be apart of a proposed millage also dedicated to the construction of the new civic center campus.

