Local Arab American, Jewish community leaders react to possible resolution in Gaza

DETROIT (WXYZ) — President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Friday to lay out a road map to a resolution between Israel and Hamas.

This is the first time we've seen details about offers on the table.

The White House says Israel's latest plan has three phases.

It starts with a six-week ceasefire when Israeli forces would withdraw from all populated areas and release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. In return, Hamas would free roughly 100 hostages believed to be held captive in Gaza.

Phase-two includes reaching a deal for a permanent ceasefire. Phase-three would be a major reconstruction plan to rebuild Gaza.

We're talking to metro Detroiters with views on both sides of the ongoing issue about the new plan.

Nabih Ayad, founder of the Arab American Civil Rights League, and Rabbi Asher Lopatin, director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor, agreed to share their thoughts with me on Biden’s remarks.

Rabbi Asher Lopatin, director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor, on May 31, 2024.

“If the hostages are returned, that would be the beginning of the end of this war. So, my initial reaction is whatever we can do to get the hostages back,” Lopatin said.

But Ayad says from the Arab community’s view, it’s too little, too late by the Biden administration.

“Especially after eight months, what we’ve seen, the U.S. has not put its foot down. And it’s made this president look weak,” Ayad said.

Nabih Ayad, founder of the Arab American Civil Rights League, on May 31, 2024.

With Israeli troops planning to withdraw from populated parts of Gaza over the first six weeks of the plan, Lopatin is concerned of a repeat of Oct. 7, when Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking hundreds captive.

“I’m very wary of Hamas, and I’m very wary of dealing with terrorist. And I think the worst thing that Palestinians could have would be Hamas to remain in control of Gaza,” Lopatin said.

Ayad disagrees and sees the troop withdrawal differently. He highlighted the 36,000 Palestinians killed and wounded by Israeli forces since October 7.

“I think the greater concern would be… that those with the ones that have power and it’s not the Hamas that has the 2,000 pounds and F-16s and satellite missile and nuclear weapons.. It’s the governor of israel. I mean, you know, power only understands power,” Ayad said.

Both agree it is a step forward and are hoping for a peaceful resolution.

