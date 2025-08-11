Local businesses gear up for 30th annual Woodward Dream Cruise

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Woodward Dream Cruise is just days away, with businesses along the iconic avenue preparing for more than 1.5 million visitors expected to attend the event.

The 30th anniversary of the Dream Cruise kicks off Saturday, August 16th, spanning 16 miles of Woodward Avenue from Ferndale to Pontiac.

"The energy is cool, everyone's in a great mood, everyone's just having a good time… it's great energy," said Bram Rowinski, front house manager at Vinsetta Garage in Royal Oak.

Rowinski and his team began preparations a month ago to ensure they're ready for the massive crowds.

"We were doing all the ordering and everything and making sure we're all staffed up and everything," Rowinski said.

The restaurant is bringing in additional staff to handle the influx of customers during the multi-day event.

"We bring in a lot of managers from all over, everybody just kind of wants to help out this week, it's awesome, it's really great to see," Rowinski said.

Though the Dream Cruise officially starts Saturday, car enthusiasts begin showing up days in advance.

"Wednesday, it starts getting real crazy here then it just carries on until the next week, it's awesome," Rowinski said.

Jason Thomas, a Harrison Township resident, planning to cruise Woodward this weekend, shared what draws him to the annual event.

"Just coming out having a good time with friends, looking at all the cars that come out whether it's older classic, Japanese JDM cars, exotic cars are out here," Thomas said.

Thomas makes a point to support local businesses along Woodward during the event.

"I love Owl... by 11 mile, Hunter House of course, everything around here is pretty good," Thomas said.

For Rowinski, the vehicles remain the main attraction.

"Oh the cars, I love it… every now and again, I'll take a lap around the building just to look at them," Rowinski said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.