Local dance troupe needs help to continue to spread positivity across metro Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — For over three decades, a local dance group has been spreading cheers, joy and positivity across metro Detroit.

Earth Angels, a Michigan-based dance troupe, consists of kids from eight to 18 years old. The nonprofit performs at senior living homes, churches, festivals, and more.

"I've never received any payment for the 37 years. None of the children have received any payments. It just keeps the group going," said Lisa Campos-Dewitt, founder and choreographer of Earth Angels.

Campos-Dewitt created Earth Angels in her backyard in 1986. And the troupe always gets praise for its 1950s and 1960s theme.

"Especially, the senior community is so appreciative. And also, the kids are able to take something from the old days and have it relate to history or someone's life. It's such a great lesson for them to realize it's more than a great lesson what we are doing here," said Campos-Dewitt.

The group averages around 30 performances per year. Lisa says if any money is generated, it gets invested into costumes and equipment.

"I'm really true to the roots, keeping us a small entity. I feel like I can mentor the kids that way and help them become mentors for the new members coming in," said Campos-Dewitt.

18-year-old Aidin Ross is one of the dancers. And since he is off to college this year, a recent show was his last performance.

"They are just so accepting. You can get lost in that world... and it helps me center myself. I'm going to miss them a lot," said Ross.

But now Earth Angels needs the community's help. Since the troupe has grown over the years, manager Bonnie Murphy says they are in need of a trailer to help transport the entire production.

"All garment racks, costumes, and children. If we have a 20-song set, there are 20 costumes. And that's per dancer. A 30-minute show has 21 dancers, props, sound equipment, and hair and makeup," said Murphy.

Earth Angels has setup a GoFundMe for donations.

To contribute, head to gofundme.com/earth-angels-trailer.

In the meantime, the troupe will continue their mission: To lighten up the room, one move at a time.