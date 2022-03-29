Local developer buys Oakland Mall, promises to re-energize the Troy shopping center

TROY, MI (WXYZ) — Malls across metro Detroit are starting to get a shake-up!

In Dearborn, Mayor Abdullah Hammoud has already outlined a new blueprint for the Fairlane Mall which includes biking and hiking trails as part of the plan.

The Mall at Partridge Creek in Clinton Township could be sold out of receivership.

And now, a local real estate developer plans to re-develop Oakland Mall.

31-year-old Mario Kiezi bought Oakland Mall last week and says he has the vision to turn the mall into something more than what it is right now.

"I don't want to set expectations too high but I would say this year you'll start seeing some improvements and later on you'll start seeing more," he said.

Oakland Mall is nearly 60 years old and it's survived more than most malls in the area even through the pandemic. Right now the mall has a 90% occupancy rate.

Kiezi sees this mall as the mall of the people in metro Detroit. He plans to bring in not only stores, but entertainment, new restaurants, and art.

"I don't think there's any example of what we're going to do here," Kiezi said. "We aren't looking to copy anybody. We're going to be original. We're going to have our own ideas."