Local entertainment venues like Best in Games in Sterling Heights are facing a challenging New Year's Eve as more Americans opt for low-key celebrations at home instead of big nights out.

New data shows 38% of Americans have no plans for New Year's Eve, while 30% plan to stay home with family. Only 13% will attend a party, and just 4% will head to a bar or club, with finances playing a major role for those making under $50,000 a year.

Local entertainment venues adapt as Americans choose low-key New Year's Eve celebrations

"Inflation is definitely hurting people, hurting people's wallets," said Daniel Boughner, a Troy resident planning to celebrate at home with his family.

For Kimberly Elliston, part-owner of Best in Games, New Year's Eve represents more than just ringing in 2026 — it's about keeping the doors open for her local business.

"Every day is important for business, but those holidays really bring it together," Elliston said. "We really like to create magic moments for families. That's what we are. We're family owned and operated."

The entertainment center has felt the economic pressure, experiencing a 25% drop in profit margins since 2020. To adapt, Best in Games has switched from per-attraction pricing to all-inclusive wristbands, making it easier for families to budget their visits.

"I think people are a little more conscious about where that dollar is going," Elliston said. "It's really easy for things to just get out of hand when you keep adding on, so we take that into consideration."

Mike Poole from St. Clair Shores and the Boughner family from Troy are among those choosing to celebrate at home this year. Poole said his family will "probably just hang at the house," while Boughner plans to "light a fire at our fireplace, have some drinks and cake."

Best in Games has adapted its business model to accommodate changing economic conditions while maintaining quality experiences. The venue offers promotions like free pizza passes on MLK Day for New Year's Eve visitors.

"We try to accommodate everything that's changing in our economy so that we can still offer a good product and continue to grow," Elliston said. "I feel like our customer base is starting to see that and grow with us."

With 350 employees across Best in Games and Zap Zone locations, every holiday celebration is crucial for the business's survival. From rising wages to increased food costs, Elliston says success relies on adapting without losing what makes the venue special.

For this local entertainment center, the ball drop represents more than tradition — it's a lifeline for staying afloat in challenging economic times.

To learn more about Best In Games and their NYE bash, head to bestingames.com/sterlingheights

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."