Local hair salon offers Lions fans perfect shade of Honolulu Blue just in time for playoffs

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Local hair color salon dynfly is jumping on the Detroit Lions excitement by offering fans the perfect shade of Honolulu Blue for their hair.

Part of the proceeds from sales of the style that mimics Amon-Ra St. Brown's now-famous playoff blue hair goes to the Detroit Police Athletic League.

The Kloposki family from Warren made their way over to the Troy dynfly location Thursday to all dye their hair because they love their favorite football team and they want to show it. Dad Brandon Kloposki has been a fan his entire life.

dynfly Kloposki family

"We didn’t go to a ton of games but always watched them on TV and there was never a Sunday we didn’t watch them," he said.

Co-owner of the salon Alphonse Deeby says they offered the hair color last year and had a few brave souls take up the challenge. This week alone, they've already dyed the heads of 50 Lions fans and a beard.

dynfly dynfly Honolulu Blue color

"We’ve never had the phones ringing like this and it just shows the support that the city has for their team," Deeby said.

Deeby says the color will be offered for the remainder of the team's playoff run.

“As long as this playoff run lasts, dynfly will be here to make you a die-hard fan," he added.

dynfly dynfly Honolulu Blue hair

The Kloposki family decided to go all out Thursday, first bleaching their hair to preprare for the blue and then adding the color to look like seventh grader Brooklyn Kloposki's favorite player.

“I like St. Brown," she said.

WXYZ 7-year-old James Kloposki checking out his new hair

The color lasts four to six weeks, the perfect amount of time for the Lions to take it all the way to New Orleans, where the Kloposki's will be eagerly watching from their home with their blue hair.

The color is $30 for children under 12 years old and starts at $70 for adults depending on the length of hair.