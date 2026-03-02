Local law enforcement, faith leaders on high alert amid Middle East conflict escalation

(WXYZ) — Local and federal agencies are increasing patrols and security measures at sensitive locations across Michigan as tensions escalate in the Middle East.

Local law enforcement, faith leaders on high alert amid Iran conflict escalation

Law enforcement agencies are on high alert for potential retaliatory attacks on home soil, with particular attention being paid to houses of worship and other soft target areas.

Operation 'Epic Fury' see escalating violence on day 3

Former FBI Special Agent in Charge in Detroit and current Executive Director of the Detroit Crime Commission, Andrew Arena, says while an Iranian missile attack is not feasible domestically, a terror attack remains a real concern.

"I think it's going to be a tense next few weeks. I think domestically we're gonna be on heightened state of alert from an intelligence, law enforcement standpoint," he said.

Arena said the threat could take more than one form.

"I think it's two-fold. It could be a lone wolf, someone who's just kind of agitated or enraged by what's going on," Arena said. "But probably the greater threat would be a large-scale attack by a group like Hezbollah. So do they attack an event? A location like a synagogue or a church?"

WEB EXTRA: Ex-FBI Special Agent Andy Arena on national security concerns after attack on Iran

Ex-FBI Special Agent Andy Arena on national security concerns after attack on Iran

At Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Rabbi Josh Bennett said the congregation has been working directly with the West Bloomfield Police Department and a third-party security company to keep members safe during the conflict.

"Here at home, many people are thinking about our security in a more sophisticated way," Bennett said.

Bennett said the ongoing conflict weighs heavily on families.

"Anytime there is war or military action, it's always stressful for families," he said. "We are sending love and strength to the people of Israel, to the People of Iran, who are under fire right now and elsewhere in the Middle East."

At the Islamic Institute of Knowledge in Dearborn, board member Fouad Berry says the mosque is also heightening security, noting that conflicts in the Middle East often bring threatening attention to Islamic places of worship.

"We get threatening calls all the time, especially when things like that happen in the Middle East. And we're anticipating that, we have security cameras," Berry said.

He says the violence erupting in the Middle East has been devastating to civilians.

“I’m not sure what the solution is here, but this is no way to live," Berry added.

Southfield Police say they have not received any credible threats yet, but they have been meeting with religious leaders and increasing patrols around soft target areas.

Deputy Police Chief Jeff Jagielski said those efforts are already underway.

"We've stepped up patrols in our Jewish community along synagogues and Jewish schools and such," he said. "Our officers are vigilant all around. We have a mosque in the city, and we have several synagogues.”

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard says the public plays a critical role in keeping communities safe.

"We're encouraging the public if they see something, say something, we'd rather check out a hundred nothings than miss one real deal," he said.

Arena adds that individual vigilance is essential.

"As citizens, we gotta be vigilant. We just have to," he said. "If we see something, we've gotta let law enforcement know."

