Local man accused of killing wife and her 13-year-old child Christmas day found and killed by police

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit police had been searching for 64-year-old Dwayne McDonald after he allegedly shot and killed his 57-year-old wife and her 13-year-old wheelchair-bound daughter on Christmas morning.

Detectives say they worked tirelessly to track down McDonald who was later found hiding out in the Tarita apartment building off of Woodward and Owen street.

Since the Christmas day shooting on Prevost street on Detroit's west side, police say they've been working around the clock.

“It’s been non-stop. Some of these detectives haven’t slept," Detroit Police Chief James White said. "When you’re talking about a 14-year-old handicapped child, when you hear them describe the scene, it's horrific. To see a wheelchair and a dead child, that’s not easy on anybody."

The bodies of 57-year-old Elaine Fizer and her adopted daughter, 13-year-old Daunya Field, were found by Fizer's older daughter Margaret Shively.

“I wasn’t able to eat, sleep. Still can't,” Shively said.

The suspected killer, her stepfather Dwyane McDonald, was still on the run until a tip led police to the Tarita apartment building.

When DPD went in to arrest McDonald, he was armed with a gun. That's when police shot him.

“A shot was fired at which time the officers returned fire striking Mr. McDonald and he is deceased,” Police Chief White said.

Shivley says justice has been served and took time to thank the police.

“We still have a long way to go as a family to heal, but he is out of the picture,” she said. "All we can do is express our gratitude. It's not going to bring my mother-in-law back but we got some nice closure.”

When police went in to execute that search warrant they say there were two other people inside the apartment. One of them was also handicap. They don't believe they were helping McDonald hide.