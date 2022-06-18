19-year-old Nialah Crosby is Miss Juneteenth Michigan and so much more

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Sophia and Nialah Crosby, a mother and daughter duo are proud of their African American heritage.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. For millions of African Americans, the federal holiday is a time to celebrate freedom, legacy, and achievements.

Since 2016, 19-year-old Nialah has won many Miss Juneteenth Michigan titles.

"It teaches me to become a role model for other young girls that they can do," said Nialah Crosby.

Nialah has several accomplishments under her belt. At the age of 11, she co-piloted the Tuskegee Airmen Young Eagles Program. She even bagged several scholarships in the field of aviation and robotics. But the biggest one to date is being enlisted in the Civil Air Patrol.

"The Civil Air Patrol is 90% search and rescue for United States Air Force. So, I'm training for search and rescue. I’m a deputy commander for my squadron," said Crosby about her role with the Civil Air Patrol.

Nialah's squadron is named after the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of primarily African American military pilots who fought in World War II.

Nialah says, as an African American, the core principles of the Tuskegee Airmen resonate with her.

"The six core values are, 1. Aim High 2. Never Quit 3. Believe In Yourself 4. Expect To Win 5. Be Ready To Go 6. Use Your Brain," she said.

Sophia Crosby, Nialah's mother, says, she always knew in her heart that her daughter was born to do great things.

"I think Nialah really represents the best of both worlds. I try to tell parents don’t limit your child to only one area. They can be an artist and an aviator," said Sophia Crosby, Nialah's mother.

"It makes me really proud. Especially because so many kids won't be able to have these opportunities... because of stereotypes of how people talk about African Americans. So, I’m really proud and want to let other African American kids know that they can do this," said Nialah.

Now, Nialah will be taking part in the Juneteenth parade in Detroit, which kicks off tomorrow at 10:30 am. For details head over to www.juneteenthindetroit.com.