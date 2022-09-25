19th annual Funky Ferndale Art Fair has something for everyone

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The 19th annual Funky Ferndale Art Fair opens to thousands of art enthusiasts in downtown Ferndale.

Known for its “edgier showcase”, this year the event has more than 100 artists highlighting a variety of mediums and styles.

From artists to authors and even musicians, there is so much creativity to experience at the art fair.

"We’ve heard it's just a cool way to come in the community, a cool way to show what artists have got and we are enjoying it so far," said Meryl Cunningham, Funky Ferndale Art Fair

attendee.

Meryl Cunningham is attending the fair for the first time and it's only because of her fiancé Blake Baca, who won't stop raving about the event.

"We have a wedding to go to today, and he was like please can we squeeze an hour here at the art fair, he was really excited to show it off," said Cunningham.

Blake has been attending the art fair for over seven years and loves seeing all the different kinds of art as well as reliving memories.

"The first couple of times, we came with a group of friends, we would have a couple of drinks, eats some dinner, and check out the art," said Blake Baca, Funky Ferndale Art Fair attendee.

With over 100 artists in attendance from across the country, one of them is Aaron Sandock from Indiana. Aaron loves attending art fairs in Michigan.

"Michigan residents get it. For whatever reason they love this type of art," said Aaron Sandock, Indiana-based artist showcasing his work at the Funky Ferndale Art Fair.

Aaron doesn't use any brushes or tools to make his artwork, instead, the 50-year-old relies on sound vibrations to create his masterpiece.

"If you’ve seen a WAV file on a computer, that’s what it is so they are impulses, so the punch or dynamic the song has the more character than it will have in a painting," said Sandock.

Another artist at the fair, Ian Zapico is a proud Michigander from Southfield. In the 31-year-old's tent, you can find everything from robots to paintings, all made with glass.

"This is always been such a great fair, great community, and everyone is friendly, and the dual art fair going on the other side of Woodward just makes this whole weekend a great party," said Ian Zapico, Michigan-based artist showcasing his work at the Funky Ferndale Art Fair.

The Funky Ferndale Art Fair is on till September 25th.